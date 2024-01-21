NBT Bancorp (NBTB) to Release Earnings on Monday

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 22nd. Analysts expect NBT Bancorp to post earnings of $0.74 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $135.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.14 million. NBT Bancorp had a net margin of 20.11% and a return on equity of 11.92%. On average, analysts expect NBT Bancorp to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:NBTB opened at $39.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. NBT Bancorp has a 52-week low of $27.52 and a 52-week high of $43.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.22 and a 200-day moving average of $35.79.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. NBT Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.76%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of NBT Bancorp from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NBT Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.88.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NBT Bancorp by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,393,473 shares of the bank’s stock worth $230,994,000 after acquiring an additional 56,332 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in NBT Bancorp by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,888,341 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $185,512,000 after buying an additional 96,461 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in NBT Bancorp by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,034,093 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $68,569,000 after buying an additional 66,960 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in NBT Bancorp by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,909,226 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $68,980,000 after buying an additional 159,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in NBT Bancorp by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 870,071 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,712,000 after buying an additional 21,793 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.38% of the company’s stock.

NBT Bancorp Inc, a financial holding company, provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. Its deposit products include demand deposit, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, agricultural, and commercial construction loans; indirect and direct consumer, home equity, mortgages, business banking loans, and commercial loans; and residential real estate loans.

