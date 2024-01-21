Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms Buy Rating for Urgent.ly (NASDAQ:ULY)

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of Urgent.ly (NASDAQ:ULY – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $7.00 price target on the stock.
NASDAQ ULY opened at $2.70 on Thursday. Urgent.ly has a 12 month low of $2.27 and a 12 month high of $12.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.26.
Urgent.ly (NASDAQ:ULY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($137.69) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $46.05 million during the quarter.
Urgent.ly Inc designs and develops a mobility assistance software platform for roadside assistance. Its services include car lockout, tire changes, towing, stuck in ditch and winch services, motorcycle towing, electric vehicle towing, jump start, and gas delivery. The company's software platform combines location-based services, real-time data, AI and machine-to-machine communication to provide roadside assistance solutions.
