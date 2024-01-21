Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms Buy Rating for Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA)

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $13.00 price target on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Zeta Global from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Barclays increased their price objective on Zeta Global from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Zeta Global in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $12.40.

Shares of ZETA stock opened at $9.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. Zeta Global has a fifty-two week low of $7.24 and a fifty-two week high of $11.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.39. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.23 and a beta of 1.20.

Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $189.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.89 million. Zeta Global had a negative return on equity of 147.58% and a negative net margin of 29.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.50) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Zeta Global will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Satish Ravella sold 5,723 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.54, for a total transaction of $48,874.42. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 166,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,420,295.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 36.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Zeta Global by 6.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,915,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,895,000 after buying an additional 991,678 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Zeta Global by 23.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,814,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,812,000 after buying an additional 1,868,870 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Zeta Global by 11.3% during the second quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 7,124,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,840,000 after buying an additional 723,654 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Zeta Global by 0.4% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,961,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,292,000 after buying an additional 10,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Zeta Global by 15.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,877,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,570,000 after buying an additional 379,508 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.77% of the company’s stock.

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company's Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry's opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

