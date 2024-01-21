Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms Hold Rating for Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX)

Needham & Company LLC restated their hold rating on shares of Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on AXNX. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Axonics from $76.00 to $69.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an equal weight rating and issued a $71.00 price target (up from $68.00) on shares of Axonics in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Leerink Partnrs reissued an outperform rating on shares of Axonics in a report on Monday, October 16th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $71.00 price objective (down from $75.00) on shares of Axonics in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a hold rating and issued a $71.00 target price (down from $73.00) on shares of Axonics in a report on Friday, January 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $71.09.

Axonics Stock Down 0.5 %

AXNX stock opened at $67.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -271.96 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.18. Axonics has a fifty-two week low of $47.59 and a fifty-two week high of $69.68.

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.13. Axonics had a negative net margin of 3.50% and a negative return on equity of 2.04%. The company had revenue of $93.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.34) EPS. Axonics’s revenue was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Axonics will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Karen Noblett sold 7,051 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.28, for a total value of $446,187.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,165,125.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 23,999 shares of company stock valued at $1,609,905 over the last three months. 1.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Axonics by 91.8% in the fourth quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 98,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,144,000 after purchasing an additional 47,252 shares in the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Axonics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $629,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC raised its position in Axonics by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Hedges Asset Management LLC raised its position in Axonics by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Hedges Asset Management LLC now owns 8,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co raised its position in Axonics by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 12,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. 99.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Axonics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of bladder and bowel dysfunction. Its sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder (OAB), including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence (FI) and non-obstructive urinary retention (UR); and rechargeable (R20) and recharge-free (F15) implantable SNM systems that delivers mild electrical pulses to the targeted sacral nerve to restore normal communication to and from the brain to reduce the symptoms of bladder and bowel dysfunction.

