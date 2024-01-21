NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF (BATS:SPYI) Shares Bought by Compass Ion Advisors LLC

Compass Ion Advisors LLC raised its position in NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF (BATS:SPYI – Free Report) by 60.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 34,775 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,072 shares during the period. Compass Ion Advisors LLC’s holdings in NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF were worth $1,633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SPYI. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,430,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $225,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $593,000. J2 Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,183,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF by 213.4% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 16,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after buying an additional 11,053 shares during the period.

Get NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF alerts:

NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:SPYI opened at $48.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.25. The stock has a market cap of $188.27 million, a P/E ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.79.

NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF Cuts Dividend

About NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a $0.4849 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th.

(Free Report)

The Neos S&P 500(R) High Income ETF (SPYI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund aims for tax-efficient and high monthly income by actively investing in stocks and options on the S&P 500 Index. The fund employs a call spread approach that uses SPX index option futures contracts.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF (BATS:SPYI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.