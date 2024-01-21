Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) PT Raised to $585.00 at Bank of America

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) had its target price increased by Bank of America from $525.00 to $585.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the Internet television network’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on NFLX. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Netflix from $400.00 to $404.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Netflix from $475.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Netflix in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued an outperform rating and a $566.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Netflix from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a buy rating and issued a $460.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Netflix has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $485.74.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $482.95 on Wednesday. Netflix has a twelve month low of $285.33 and a twelve month high of $503.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $475.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $436.35. The company has a market capitalization of $211.38 billion, a PE ratio of 48.20, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.24. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 13.82%. The firm had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Netflix will post 12.11 EPS for the current year.

In other Netflix news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.00, for a total transaction of $217,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 152 shares in the company, valued at $66,120. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.00, for a total transaction of $217,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 152 shares in the company, valued at $66,120. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 16,030 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $417.61, for a total transaction of $6,694,288.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 160,305 shares of company stock worth $72,394,458 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 290.0% during the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 78 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 94.9% during the first quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 115 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 79.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

