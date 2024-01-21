Neurogene’s (NGNE) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Neurogene (NASDAQ:NGNE – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $45.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Neurogene in a research report on Friday, January 5th. They set a buy rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Neurogene in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They set an outperform rating on the stock.

Neurogene Stock Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ NGNE opened at $30.09 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $70.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 1.19. Neurogene has a 12-month low of $9.80 and a 12-month high of $33.25.

Neurogene (NASDAQ:NGNE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($1.64) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.20) by $1.56. As a group, analysts anticipate that Neurogene will post -5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Neurogene

Neurogene Inc develops life-changing genetic medicines for patients and their families affected by neurological diseases. Its product candidate includes NGN-401, an investigational AAV9 gene therapy for the treatment of Rett syndrome; and NGN-101 to treat neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis subtype 5 batten disease.

