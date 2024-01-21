New Zealand Energy (CVE:NZ) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.40

New Zealand Energy Corp. (CVE:NZ – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.40 and traded as high as C$0.88. New Zealand Energy shares last traded at C$0.82, with a volume of 4,500 shares.

New Zealand Energy Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.52. The stock has a market cap of C$6.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 3.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.40.

New Zealand Energy (CVE:NZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$0.42 million for the quarter. New Zealand Energy had a return on equity of 24.17% and a net margin of 13.51%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that New Zealand Energy Corp. will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

About New Zealand Energy

New Zealand Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas in New Zealand. It holds interests in three petroleum mining licenses, one petroleum mining permit, and one petroleum exploration permit. The company has interests in TWN Petroleum Mining Licenses comprising Waihapa/Ngaere, and Tariki; Copper Moki petroleum mining permit; and Eltham Petroleum exploration permit.

