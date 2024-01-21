NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Guggenheim

Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock.

NAMS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in a report on Monday, October 30th. They issued an outperform rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued an overweight rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $28.50.

Shares of NAMS opened at $19.50 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.52. NewAmsterdam Pharma has a 1-year low of $5.63 and a 1-year high of $20.30.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in NewAmsterdam Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $119,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $249,000. Maven Securities LTD purchased a new stake in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $297,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma by 1,929.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 21,265 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.46% of the company’s stock.

NewAmsterdam Pharma Company N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops oral and non-statin medicines for patients at high risk of cardiovascular disease. Its lead product candidate is obicetrapib, a next generation, oral, and low-dose cholesteryl ester transfer protein (CETP) inhibitor, that is in four ongoing Phase 3 and Phase 2b clinical trials as both a monotherapy and a combination therapy with ezetimibe for lowering LDL-C and preventing major adverse cardiovascular events (MACE).

