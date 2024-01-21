NFT (NFT) Price Reaches $0.0185 on Major Exchanges

NFT (NFT) traded flat against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 21st. Over the last seven days, NFT has traded up 1.3% against the dollar. One NFT token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0185 or 0.00000040 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. NFT has a market cap of $683,556.13 and approximately $9.00 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00005359 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.87 or 0.00018839 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 24.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.59 or 0.00020559 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,787.23 or 0.99969852 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00011349 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.86 or 0.00217362 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000072 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000681 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00004093 BTC.

NFT Profile

NFT is a token. Its launch date was August 18th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 tokens. The official message board for NFT is nftprotocol.substack.com. NFT’s official Twitter account is @nft_protocol. NFT’s official website is www.nft.org.

Buying and Selling NFT

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT (NFT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. NFT has a current supply of 88,888,888 with 36,863,404 in circulation. The last known price of NFT is 0.01854295 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.nft.org/.”

