Nicolet Bankshares (NYSE:NIC) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Stephens

Stephens reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of Nicolet Bankshares (NYSE:NIC – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Stephens currently has a $90.00 target price on the stock.

NIC has been the topic of several other research reports. Piper Sandler restated a neutral rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of Nicolet Bankshares in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of Nicolet Bankshares from a b rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th.

Nicolet Bankshares Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NIC opened at $81.57 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $78.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.52. Nicolet Bankshares has a 52-week low of $51.76 and a 52-week high of $85.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.09 and a beta of 0.77.

Nicolet Bankshares (NYSE:NIC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.12. Nicolet Bankshares had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 9.88%. The firm had revenue of $89.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.30 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nicolet Bankshares will post 6.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Nicolet Bankshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Nicolet Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.63%.

Insider Activity at Nicolet Bankshares

In related news, SVP Patrick Joseph Madson sold 942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.25, for a total transaction of $76,537.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,032 shares in the company, valued at $408,850. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Patrick Joseph Madson sold 942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.25, for a total transaction of $76,537.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,032 shares in the company, valued at $408,850. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Robert Bruce Atwell sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.51, for a total transaction of $244,530.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 44,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,658,902.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,837 shares of company stock worth $4,153,075 over the last quarter. 18.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in Nicolet Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Nicolet Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Nicolet Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Nicolet Bankshares by 92.8% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 912 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Nicolet Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $131,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.48% of the company’s stock.

Nicolet Bankshares Company Profile

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Nicolet National Bank that provides banking products and services for businesses and individuals in Wisconsin and Michigan. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; various certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

