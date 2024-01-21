NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Acquired by Opes Wealth Management LLC

Opes Wealth Management LLC grew its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,269 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Opes Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 220.7% in the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 263 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 201.3% in the second quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 241 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE in the first quarter worth about $32,000. 63.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $1,190,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,323,584. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on NKE shares. TheStreet downgraded NIKE from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Raymond James upped their target price on NIKE from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on NIKE in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $139.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on NIKE from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NIKE currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.55.

Shares of NYSE:NKE traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $101.78. The company had a trading volume of 8,517,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,642,306. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.66 and a twelve month high of $131.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market cap of $154.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.99.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The footwear maker reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.19. NIKE had a return on equity of 37.41% and a net margin of 10.28%. The firm had revenue of $13.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. This is a boost from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.27%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

