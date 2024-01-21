NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd Has $30.59 Million Stock Position in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) by 201.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 518,347 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 346,557 shares during the quarter. HDFC Bank makes up 22.0% of NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $30,588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. now owns 61,760 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,644,000 after acquiring an additional 12,197 shares during the period. Channing Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Channing Global Advisors LLC now owns 115,710 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,828,000 after acquiring an additional 15,125 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG grew its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 39,928 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,356,000 after acquiring an additional 5,814 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 37,555 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,216,000 after acquiring an additional 10,346 shares during the period. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in shares of HDFC Bank during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $302,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.24% of the company’s stock.

HDFC Bank Stock Performance

HDFC Bank stock opened at $55.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The company has a market capitalization of $103.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.23, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $62.98 and its 200 day moving average is $62.77. HDFC Bank Limited has a twelve month low of $55.11 and a twelve month high of $71.76.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded HDFC Bank from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on HDFC Bank in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

About HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.

