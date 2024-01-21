NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd Purchases New Shares in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 17,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $638,000. Trip.com Group accounts for approximately 0.5% of NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $826,332,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 15,964.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 7,508,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,577,000 after buying an additional 7,461,902 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group in the 4th quarter valued at $213,195,000. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group in the 1st quarter valued at $168,290,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,456,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,559,000 after buying an additional 3,893,531 shares during the period. 38.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TCOM shares. Nomura cut Trip.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Nomura Instinet reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Trip.com Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. TheStreet raised Trip.com Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Trip.com Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, StockNews.com cut Trip.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.33.
Trip.com Group Stock Performance
TCOM stock opened at $35.94 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $23.22 billion, a PE ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 0.60. Trip.com Group Limited has a 1-year low of $30.70 and a 1-year high of $43.59.
Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Trip.com Group had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 27.48%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Trip.com Group Limited will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.
Trip.com Group Company Profile
Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.
