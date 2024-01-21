Norcros (LON:NXR) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $160.36

Norcros plc (LON:NXR – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 160.36 ($2.04) and traded as high as GBX 190 ($2.42). Norcros shares last traded at GBX 189.50 ($2.41), with a volume of 27,252 shares traded.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Norcros in a report on Thursday, November 16th.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 177.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 160.32. The stock has a market cap of £169.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,114.71 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.99, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 2.10.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a GBX 3.40 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a yield of 2.19%. Norcros’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5,882.35%.

In related news, insider Thomas Willcocks sold 31,965 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 167 ($2.12), for a total value of £53,381.55 ($67,924.10). 10.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Norcros plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets bathroom and kitchen products in the United Kingdom and South Africa. The company manufactures and distributes electric and mixer showers, and accessories under the Triton brand; shower enclosures and trays to the residential, commercial, and hospitality sectors under the Merlyn brand; taps, mixer showers, bathroom accessories, and valves under the Vado brand; and accessories and furniture for the bathroom, such as toilet seats, wall-mounted cupboards, vanity units, shower rods, rails, and curtains to retail and trade customers under the Croydex brand.

