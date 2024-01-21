Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRSO) Declares $0.29 Quarterly Dividend

Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRSO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.2938 per share on Monday, April 1st. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th.
Northern Trust has raised its dividend payment by an average of 10.1% per year over the last three years.
Northern Trust Trading Up 1.9 %
NASDAQ NTRSO opened at $21.72 on Friday. Northern Trust has a fifty-two week low of $18.10 and a fifty-two week high of $23.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.87.
Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.
