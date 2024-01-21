Northwest Bancshares (NWBI) to Release Earnings on Monday

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results on Monday, January 22nd.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.07. Northwest Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 20.96%. The business had revenue of $182.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.31 million. On average, analysts expect Northwest Bancshares to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Northwest Bancshares alerts:

Northwest Bancshares Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NWBI opened at $12.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.97. Northwest Bancshares has a 1 year low of $9.80 and a 1 year high of $14.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.28.

Northwest Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.60%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 1st. Northwest Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Northwest Bancshares in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Northwest Bancshares

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Northwest Bancshares news, Director Timothy B. Fannin sold 6,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.14, for a total value of $74,175.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $274,461.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Northwest Bancshares news, EVP Devin T. Cygnar bought 13,692 shares of Northwest Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.96 per share, for a total transaction of $150,064.32. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 13,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,064.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy B. Fannin sold 6,110 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.14, for a total value of $74,175.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $274,461.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Northwest Bancshares

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 891.5% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,802 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 6,116 shares in the last quarter. 65.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Northwest Bancshares

(Get Free Report)

Northwest Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Northwest Bank, a state-chartered savings bank that provides personal and business banking solutions. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Northwest Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northwest Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.