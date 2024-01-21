Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Stock Position Decreased by CNB Bank

CNB Bank cut its position in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,597 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 73 shares during the period. CNB Bank’s holdings in Nucor were worth $250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lincoln Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Nucor by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 2,085 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nucor by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,698 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC increased its holdings in shares of Nucor by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC now owns 2,313 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Forza Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nucor by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Forza Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,781 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nucor by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 2,168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. 77.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nucor Stock Performance

NUE opened at $166.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $167.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Nucor Co. has a 12-month low of $129.79 and a 12-month high of $182.68.

Nucor Increases Dividend

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $4.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.19 by $0.38. Nucor had a return on equity of 24.38% and a net margin of 13.98%. The firm had revenue of $8.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.50 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 17.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This is a positive change from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.95%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NUE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Nucor from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Nucor from $162.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com lowered Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Nucor in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.25.

Insider Transactions at Nucor

In other news, Director Nicholas C. Gangestad acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $176.61 per share, with a total value of $176,610.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $176,610. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Michael D. Keller sold 6,771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.46, for a total transaction of $1,201,581.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,330,556.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Nicholas C. Gangestad bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $176.61 per share, with a total value of $176,610.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $176,610. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 71,830 shares of company stock valued at $12,647,513. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

