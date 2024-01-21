Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) Upgraded to “Outperform” at William Blair

William Blair upgraded shares of Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on NTNX. Susquehanna raised their target price on Nutanix from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. StockNews.com cut Nutanix from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. TheStreet cut Nutanix from a c rating to a d rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Nutanix from $38.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Nutanix from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $51.45.

Nutanix Price Performance

Shares of NTNX opened at $54.89 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.41 and a 200-day moving average of $37.45. Nutanix has a 1 year low of $23.34 and a 1 year high of $55.32. The company has a market capitalization of $13.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.48 and a beta of 1.32.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The technology company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $511.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $501.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.32) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nutanix will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Nutanix

In related news, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 87,997 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $3,519,880.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 386,502 shares in the company, valued at $15,460,080. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 87,997 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $3,519,880.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 386,502 shares in the company, valued at $15,460,080. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO David Sangster sold 10,616 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.04, for a total value of $488,760.64. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 68,471 shares in the company, valued at $3,152,404.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 245,226 shares of company stock valued at $10,796,748 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Nutanix

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nutanix in the third quarter valued at $31,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nutanix in the third quarter valued at $42,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nutanix in the third quarter valued at $46,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Nutanix in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of Nutanix in the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. 78.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nutanix Company Profile

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers hyperconverged infrastructure software stack that converges virtualization, storage, and networking services into a turnkey solution; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; flow virtual networking and flow network security, which offers services to visualize the network, automate common network operations, and build virtual private networks; Nutanix Kubernetes Engine for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments, applications, and microservices; and Nutanix Cloud Clusters.

