Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAZ) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $10.29

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAZ – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.29 and traded as high as $10.63. Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund shares last traded at $10.63, with a volume of 34,531 shares trading hands.
Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund Price Performance
The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.29.
Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be given a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%.
About Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund
Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Arizona. The fund invests in municipal securities and other related investments the income, exempt from regular federal and Arizona income taxes that are rated Baa or BBB or better and having an average maturity of 18.66 years.
