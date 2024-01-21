nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) Shares Sold by CNB Bank

CNB Bank reduced its position in shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Free Report) by 24.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,451 shares of the company’s stock after selling 460 shares during the period. CNB Bank’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $77,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in nVent Electric by 0.3% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 360,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of nVent Electric by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of nVent Electric by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares during the period. PFG Advisors acquired a new position in shares of nVent Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at $337,000. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of nVent Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at $442,000. 87.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at nVent Electric

In other news, insider Michael B. Faulconer sold 2,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.07, for a total transaction of $110,385.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,465,421.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

nVent Electric Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of NYSE NVT opened at $58.04 on Friday. nVent Electric plc has a one year low of $38.03 and a one year high of $59.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.63 billion, a PE ratio of 20.73 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $56.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.91.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.11. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 17.44% and a net margin of 14.98%. The firm had revenue of $859.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $881.99 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that nVent Electric plc will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

nVent Electric Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. This is an increase from nVent Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays decreased their price target on nVent Electric from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on nVent Electric from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on nVent Electric from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, nVent Electric has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.00.

About nVent Electric

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management. The Enclosures segment provides solutions to connect and protect critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment; physical infrastructure solutions to host, connect, and protect server and network equipment; indoor and outdoor protection for test and measurement and aerospace and defense applications in industrial, infrastructure, commercial, and energy verticals; and metallic and non-metallic enclosures, cabinets, sub racks, and backplanes.

