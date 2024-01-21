NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Given New $790.00 Price Target at Tigress Financial

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) had its target price upped by Tigress Financial from $560.00 to $790.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Truist Financial increased their price target on NVIDIA from $668.00 to $674.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Mizuho raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $590.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. TD Cowen raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating and set a $600.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $600.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $604.03.

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $594.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 3.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.64. NVIDIA has a one year low of $168.25 and a one year high of $595.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $497.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $464.42.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.99. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 72.28% and a net margin of 42.10%. The business had revenue of $18.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 205.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA will post 11.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 5th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.11%.

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.18, for a total transaction of $4,831,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 989,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $478,266,542.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.99, for a total value of $105,727.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,058,733.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.18, for a total transaction of $4,831,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 989,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $478,266,542.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 155,216 shares of company stock valued at $79,810,950. Corporate insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Peoples Financial Services CORP. purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the third quarter worth $30,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the third quarter worth $30,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the second quarter worth $34,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

