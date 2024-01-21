NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Shares Purchased by Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its holdings in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,037 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in NVR were worth $12,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd increased its position in NVR by 592.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 962 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,737,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of NVR by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 71 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. increased its position in shares of NVR by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 103 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC increased its position in shares of NVR by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 271 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NVR by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 621 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,703,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. 84.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NVR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on NVR in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded NVR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $4,900.00 to $6,300.00 in a research report on Friday, December 8th.

Insider Transactions at NVR

In other news, Chairman Paul C. Saville sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6,288.17, for a total transaction of $18,864,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 106,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $671,953,846.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Susan Williamson Ross sold 125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6,298.13, for a total value of $787,266.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,550,742.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Paul C. Saville sold 3,000 shares of NVR stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6,288.17, for a total value of $18,864,510.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 106,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $671,953,846.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,038 shares of company stock valued at $61,248,065 in the last three months. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NVR Price Performance

Shares of NVR traded up $23.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7,207.99. 15,374 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,867. The company has a market capitalization of $22.92 billion, a PE ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 6.45 and a quick ratio of 4.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6,696.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6,290.93. NVR, Inc. has a one year low of $4,900.99 and a one year high of $7,267.02.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The construction company reported $125.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $115.60 by $9.66. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. NVR had a return on equity of 41.75% and a net margin of 17.05%. The company’s revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $118.51 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NVR, Inc. will post 462.76 earnings per share for the current year.

NVR announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 9th that permits the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to reacquire up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

NVR Company Profile

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

Featured Articles

