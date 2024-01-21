Oceanic Iron Ore (CVE:FEO) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.06

Oceanic Iron Ore Corp. (CVE:FEO – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.06 and traded as high as C$0.06. Oceanic Iron Ore shares last traded at C$0.06, with a volume of 5,000 shares trading hands.
Oceanic Iron Ore Price Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.48 million, a PE ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.06 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.51.
Oceanic Iron Ore (CVE:FEO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 23rd. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Oceanic Iron Ore Corp. will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Oceanic Iron Ore
Oceanic Iron Ore Corp., an exploration stage company, acquires and explores for iron ore properties in Quebec, Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Ungava Bay iron property comprising three project areas, including Hopes Advance, Morgan Lake, and Roberts Lake, which covers an area of approximately 35,999 hectares of iron formation located in Nunavik, Quebec.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Oceanic Iron Ore
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/15 – 1/19
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- Investing in coffee: 3 great strategies to consider
- Stocks in the Dow: About the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)
- How to invest in wheat: Is it a hedge against inflation?
Receive News & Ratings for Oceanic Iron Ore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oceanic Iron Ore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.