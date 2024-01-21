OFS Credit Company, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 (NASDAQ:OCCI)

OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 23rd.

OFS Credit has decreased its dividend by an average of 6.3% per year over the last three years.

OCCI opened at $7.04 on Friday. OFS Credit has a one year low of $5.47 and a one year high of $10.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.12.

OFS Credit ( NASDAQ:OCCI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 11th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $9.08 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that OFS Credit will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of OFS Credit in a research report on Monday, November 13th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OCCI. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of OFS Credit by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in OFS Credit by 17.9% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 13,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 2,054 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of OFS Credit by 6.2% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 53,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 3,137 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of OFS Credit by 3.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 106,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,000 after acquiring an additional 3,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of OFS Credit by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 30,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 3,850 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.53% of the company’s stock.

OFS Credit Company, Inc is a fund of OFS Advisor.

