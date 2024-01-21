OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCIO) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.13

OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCIO – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be given a dividend of 0.1276 per share on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 23rd.

OFS Credit Stock Performance

OFS Credit stock opened at $24.35 on Friday. OFS Credit has a 1 year low of $22.77 and a 1 year high of $24.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.45.

About OFS Credit

OFS Credit Company, Inc is a fund of OFS Advisor.

