OFS Credit Company, Inc. (OCCIN) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 23rd

OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCIN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.1094 per share on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 23rd.

OFS Credit Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of OFS Credit stock opened at $22.81 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.30. OFS Credit has a 12-month low of $21.53 and a 12-month high of $23.55.

Get OFS Credit alerts:

OFS Credit Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

OFS Credit Company, Inc is a fund of OFS Advisor.

Receive News & Ratings for OFS Credit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OFS Credit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.