Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $17.67

Old Point Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPOF – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $17.67 and traded as high as $18.30. Old Point Financial shares last traded at $17.95, with a volume of 2,412 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Old Point Financial in a research note on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Old Point Financial Stock Up 0.6 %

The firm has a market cap of $90.47 million, a P/E ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.32 and its 200 day moving average is $17.67.

Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $14.91 million during the quarter. Old Point Financial had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 8.82%.

Old Point Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 5th. Old Point Financial’s payout ratio is 31.46%.

Institutional Trading of Old Point Financial

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OPOF. EA Series Trust bought a new stake in Old Point Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $218,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Old Point Financial by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,731 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Old Point Financial by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 27,135 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Old Point Financial by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,868 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Old Point Financial by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,076 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 2,122 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.51% of the company’s stock.

Old Point Financial Company Profile

Old Point Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Old Point National Bank of Phoebus that provides consumer, mortgage, and business banking services for individual and commercial customers in Virginia. The company offers deposit products, including interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and demand deposits.

See Also

