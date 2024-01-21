Olympiad Research LP Buys New Holdings in Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO)

Olympiad Research LP purchased a new position in Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 26,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LPRO. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Open Lending by 164.6% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 19,293 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Open Lending by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 456,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,793,000 after buying an additional 65,392 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC increased its stake in Open Lending by 53.5% in the 3rd quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 33,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 11,580 shares during the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Open Lending during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Open Lending during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $724,000. 88.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Open Lending Stock Performance

LPRO stock opened at $7.50 on Friday. Open Lending Co. has a twelve month low of $4.89 and a twelve month high of $11.99. The firm has a market cap of $898.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.67 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.89. The company has a quick ratio of 14.71, a current ratio of 14.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Insider Transactions at Open Lending

Open Lending ( NASDAQ:LPRO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $26.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.87 million. Open Lending had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 17.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 48.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. Analysts predict that Open Lending Co. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John Joseph Flynn sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.83, for a total value of $391,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,179,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,066,784.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LPRO shares. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $5.50 price target (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Open Lending in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Open Lending from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Open Lending from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Open Lending from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Open Lending from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Open Lending currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.33.

Open Lending Company Profile

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to credit unions, regional banks, finance companies, and captive finance companies of automakers in the United States. It offers Lenders Protection Program (LPP), which is a cloud-based automotive lending platform that provides loan analytics solutions and automated issuance of credit default insurance with third-party insurance providers.

