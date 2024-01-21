Olympiad Research LP Buys New Shares in Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE)

Olympiad Research LP purchased a new stake in Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,426 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $174,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UVE. rhino investment partners Inc acquired a new stake in Universal Insurance during the fourth quarter worth $4,929,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Universal Insurance by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,173,582 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,831,000 after acquiring an additional 263,456 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Universal Insurance by 22.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,201,489 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,208,000 after acquiring an additional 219,723 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Universal Insurance in the first quarter worth about $3,389,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Universal Insurance by 185.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 236,768 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,653,000 after purchasing an additional 153,870 shares during the period. 66.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on UVE shares. StockNews.com cut Universal Insurance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Universal Insurance from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman Sean P. Downes sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.60, for a total transaction of $332,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,251,919 shares in the company, valued at $20,781,855.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 17.70% of the company’s stock.

Universal Insurance Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE UVE opened at $16.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.98. Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $11.15 and a one year high of $20.15. The firm has a market cap of $481.64 million, a PE ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $360.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.48 million. Universal Insurance had a return on equity of 21.95% and a net margin of 5.34%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Universal Insurance Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. Universal Insurance’s dividend payout ratio is 27.35%.

About Universal Insurance

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated insurance holding company in the United States. It develops, markets, and underwrites insurance products for personal residential insurance, such as homeowners, renters/tenants, condo unit owners, and dwelling/fire; and offers allied lines, coverage for other structures, and personal property, liability, and personal articles coverages.

