Olympiad Research LP Invests $100,000 in Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS)

Olympiad Research LP purchased a new stake in shares of Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 52,796 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Codexis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,661,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Codexis by 290.7% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 755,018 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,112,000 after buying an additional 561,789 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Codexis by 9.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,603,102 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,489,000 after buying an additional 553,346 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Codexis by 136.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 778,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,221,000 after buying an additional 449,100 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in Codexis by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,789,377 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,717,000 after acquiring an additional 405,488 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.94% of the company’s stock.

Codexis Trading Up 0.4 %

CDXS opened at $2.69 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.57 and a 200-day moving average of $2.30. Codexis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.45 and a 52-week high of $6.98.

Insider Buying and Selling

Codexis ( NASDAQ:CDXS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $9.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.96 million. Codexis had a negative return on equity of 53.16% and a negative net margin of 110.41%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Codexis, Inc. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Codexis news, Director Byron L. Dorgan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.11, for a total value of $42,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 193,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,202.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 6.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark lowered shares of Codexis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Codexis from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Codexis to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.17.

Codexis Profile

(Free Report)

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells enzymes and other proteins. The company operates through two segments, Performance Enzymes and Novel Biotherapeutics. It offers biocatalyst products and services; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides biocatalyst screening and protein engineering services.

