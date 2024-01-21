Olympiad Research LP Takes $146,000 Position in UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC)

Olympiad Research LP purchased a new position in shares of UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 30,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UWMC. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of UWM by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,332,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,747,000 after acquiring an additional 401,658 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in UWM by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,055,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,712,000 after purchasing an additional 90,377 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC grew its position in UWM by 2,107.2% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 3,592,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,424,000 after purchasing an additional 3,429,801 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in UWM by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,909,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,692,000 after buying an additional 111,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of UWM by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,755,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,123,000 after buying an additional 558,245 shares in the last quarter. 44.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on UWMC. BTIG Research raised UWM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of UWM in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of UWM from $6.50 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Barclays assumed coverage on UWM in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered UWM from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.59.

UWM Stock Performance

Shares of UWMC opened at $6.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $594.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.71 and a beta of 1.62. UWM Holdings Co. has a 52-week low of $4.03 and a 52-week high of $7.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.81.

UWM (NYSE:UWMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $677.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $528.80 million. UWM had a net margin of 0.79% and a return on equity of 14.55%. Research analysts forecast that UWM Holdings Co. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UWM Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 20th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.30%. UWM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 571.43%.

About UWM

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company originates mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. UWM Holdings Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

