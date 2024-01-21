Olympiad Research LP Trims Stake in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Olympiad Research LP cut its position in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) by 8.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 782 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 69 shares during the period. Olympiad Research LP’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the first quarter valued at $48,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in Paycom Software by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 771 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Paycom Software by 356.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 406 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Paycom Software by 62.1% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,740 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Paycom Software by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 6,443 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,232,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. 88.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Paycom Software from $294.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. TD Cowen lowered shares of Paycom Software from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $331.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $400.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, William Blair downgraded shares of Paycom Software from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $267.24.

Insider Buying and Selling at Paycom Software

In related news, Director J C. Watts, Jr. acquired 314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $159.20 per share, with a total value of $49,988.80. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,092,748.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 14.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Paycom Software Trading Down 1.0 %

Paycom Software stock opened at $193.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $11.66 billion, a PE ratio of 33.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $192.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $250.79. Paycom Software, Inc. has a one year low of $146.15 and a one year high of $374.04.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The software maker reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.16. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 25.02% and a net margin of 20.80%. The company had revenue of $406.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $411.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paycom Software Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 27th were issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 24th. Paycom Software’s payout ratio is 25.64%.

About Paycom Software

(Free Report)

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.