Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.42.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on OHI. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 27th.
Omega Healthcare Investors stock opened at $29.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a PE ratio of 30.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 0.93. Omega Healthcare Investors has a twelve month low of $25.61 and a twelve month high of $34.77. The company has a quick ratio of 6.99, a current ratio of 6.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.96 and a 200-day moving average of $31.84.
Omega is a REIT that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the U.S., as well as in the U.K.
