OmniAb, Inc. (NASDAQ:OABI) Shares Sold by Rice Hall James & Associates LLC

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC trimmed its position in shares of OmniAb, Inc. (NASDAQ:OABI – Free Report) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,780,826 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,550 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned approximately 2.39% of OmniAb worth $14,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OABI. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in shares of OmniAb during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in OmniAb in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in OmniAb in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in OmniAb in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in OmniAb in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. 58.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OmniAb Price Performance

NASDAQ:OABI opened at $5.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.26. OmniAb, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.14 and a 1-year high of $6.72.

Insider Buying and Selling at OmniAb

OmniAb ( NASDAQ:OABI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $5.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.37 million. OmniAb had a negative net margin of 45.99% and a negative return on equity of 8.88%. On average, research analysts expect that OmniAb, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Matthew W. Foehr purchased 95,000 shares of OmniAb stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.27 per share, with a total value of $405,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,427,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,367,214.13. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on OmniAb in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of OmniAb in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.17.

About OmniAb

OmniAb, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the provision of therapeutic antibody discovery technologies in the United States. The company's discovery platform creates and screens diverse antibody repertoires and identify optimal antibodies for partners' drug development efforts. Its OmniAb platform is the biological intelligence of proprietary transgenic animals, including OmniRat, OmniChicken, and OmniMouse that have been genetically modified to generate antibodies with human sequences to facilitate development of human therapeutic candidates.

