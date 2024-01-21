Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $49.00.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on OMCL shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Omnicell in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research lowered shares of Omnicell from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Omnicell in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Omnicell from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Omnicell from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, November 3rd.

NASDAQ OMCL opened at $32.74 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Omnicell has a 12-month low of $28.72 and a 12-month high of $77.14.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.17. Omnicell had a negative net margin of 2.90% and a positive return on equity of 3.10%. The business had revenue of $298.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.53 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Omnicell will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Omnicell by 0.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 37,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,036,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Omnicell by 5.3% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Omnicell by 3.7% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 5,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha raised its position in shares of Omnicell by 0.5% in the second quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 37,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,726,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming raised its position in shares of Omnicell by 25.7% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. 99.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; Omnicell Interface Software that offers interface and integration between its medication-use products or supply products, and a healthcare facility's in-house information management systems; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

