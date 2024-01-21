On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and fourteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.83.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ONON shares. Robert W. Baird raised shares of ON from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Williams Trading raised shares of ON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of ON in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of ON in a research note on Friday, November 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of ON in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in ON by 91.0% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new stake in ON during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ON by 75.3% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in ON during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in ON by 816.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. 18.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ONON opened at $27.96 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.25 and a 200-day moving average of $29.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.86, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 2.07. ON has a 12-month low of $19.90 and a 12-month high of $37.08.

ON (NYSE:ONON – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.06. ON had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 4.45%. The company had revenue of $480.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $453.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that ON will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

On Holding AG develops and distributes sports products worldwide. It offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

