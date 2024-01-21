OneMain (NYSE:OMF) Cut to Market Perform at Northland Securities

Northland Securities lowered shares of OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $49.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior price target of $46.00.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on OMF. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of OneMain in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. They issued an outperform rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of OneMain in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an overweight rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of OneMain from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of OneMain from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of OneMain from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $50.43.

OneMain Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:OMF opened at $45.07 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.13 and a 200-day moving average of $42.43. The company has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of 8.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.71. OneMain has a 52-week low of $32.79 and a 52-week high of $50.02.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $900.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $907.28 million. OneMain had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 22.12%. On average, equities analysts forecast that OneMain will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OneMain Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 6th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 3rd. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.80%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OMF. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in OneMain in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in OneMain in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in OneMain in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in OneMain by 129.0% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in OneMain by 49.9% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. 79.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OneMain Company Profile

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards and insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

Featured Stories

