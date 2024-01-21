Opes Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV)

Opes Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV – Free Report) by 9.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,130 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,217 shares during the quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF worth $2,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 5,254 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 115.7% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 12,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 6,861 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 61.2% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 17,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 52.7% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 65,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,483,000 after purchasing an additional 22,520 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 823,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,311,000 after purchasing an additional 226,716 shares during the period.

Get Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $35.91. 97,542 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $25.49 and a 52-week high of $30.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.34 and a 200-day moving average of $34.70.

About Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (NULV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Value index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap value stocks that score highly on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. The fund is weighted using a multi-factor optimizer.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NULV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.