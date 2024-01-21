Opes Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Opes Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 5.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 46,643 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,411 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF comprises 1.8% of Opes Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Opes Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $6,516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1,428.6% during the second quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 150.5% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of MTUM stock traded up $3.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $164.58. 539,044 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $146.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 0.91. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $81.37 and a 12-month high of $113.60.

About iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

