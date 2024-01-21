Opes Wealth Management LLC Buys 280 Shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Opes Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 10.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,070 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Opes Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC purchased a new stake in RTX during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in RTX during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in RTX during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its holdings in RTX by 136.5% during the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in RTX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 79.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RTX Price Performance

RTX stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $85.53. 7,509,583 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,823,433. RTX Co. has a 52 week low of $68.56 and a 52 week high of $108.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.91.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.06. RTX had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The business had revenue of $19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. RTX’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that RTX Co. will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on RTX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of RTX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $79.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. DZ Bank cut shares of RTX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Alembic Global Advisors assumed coverage on shares of RTX in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group cut shares of RTX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic cut shares of RTX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.06.

RTX Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

