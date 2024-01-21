Opes Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Opes Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 4.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 42,013 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,802 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF accounts for approximately 2.3% of Opes Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Opes Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $8,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 37.5% in the third quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 5,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares during the period. Envision Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $1,519,000. Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 36.6% in the third quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 2,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares during the period. Finally, Hoylecohen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $209,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of VOT stock traded up $1.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $216.93. 162,736 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 154,849. The stock has a market cap of $11.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $210.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $203.55. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $179.43 and a 52-week high of $221.56.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.