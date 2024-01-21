Opes Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Opes Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,420 shares during the quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. West Oak Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 24,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,806,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. Powers Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Powers Advisory Group LLC now owns 160,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,631,000 after purchasing an additional 15,005 shares during the last quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $74,417,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 4,672.7% during the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reliant Wealth Planning boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Reliant Wealth Planning now owns 496,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,150,000 after purchasing an additional 102,753 shares during the last quarter.

SCHD traded up $0.89 during trading on Friday, hitting $76.59. 4,095,361 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,243,323. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.96. Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $66.67 and a 12-month high of $78.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

