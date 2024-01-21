Opes Wealth Management LLC Has $553,000 Stock Holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Opes Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,495 shares of the company’s stock after selling 480 shares during the period. Opes Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $553,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA boosted its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 2,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 4,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $100.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,630,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,113,003. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $100.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.43. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $100.04 and a one year high of $100.74.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

