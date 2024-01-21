Opes Wealth Management LLC Has $7.87 Million Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Opes Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 234,365 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,847 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 2.2% of Opes Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Opes Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF worth $7,868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 61.8% in the 2nd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000.

SPEM traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $34.14. The company had a trading volume of 1,852,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,384,564. The company has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a PE ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.68. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $32.06 and a twelve month high of $36.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.33.

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

