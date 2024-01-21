Opes Wealth Management LLC Purchases 3,585 Shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF)

Opes Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF – Free Report) by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,544 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,585 shares during the period. Opes Wealth Management LLC owned 0.29% of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF worth $1,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Albion Financial Group UT boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 5,150.0% in the third quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 24,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,385,000 after acquiring an additional 23,793 shares in the last quarter. 5th Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 37.2% in the third quarter. 5th Street Advisors LLC now owns 5,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 42.4% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 143,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,172,000 after purchasing an additional 42,629 shares in the last quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 18.4% in the third quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 14,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 2,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sharkey Howes & Javer lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 14.8% in the third quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer now owns 21,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 2,722 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of DMXF stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $63.04. The company had a trading volume of 20,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,094. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $54.23 and a 12 month high of $64.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.87. The company has a market cap of $561.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 0.91.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a $0.583 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th.

(Free Report)

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF (DMXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted, ESG-screened index of large- and mid-cap stocks from the developed markets outside North America. DMXF was launched on Jun 16, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DMXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.