Opes Wealth Management LLC Purchases 8,032 Shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX)

Opes Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX – Free Report) by 114.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,037 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,032 shares during the quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF were worth $758,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Financial Advisors INC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 71.3% during the second quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the second quarter worth $56,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 139.3% during the second quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 290.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Price Performance

Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF stock traded up $0.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $54.01. 87,499 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.44. The company has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 0.84.

Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (VSGX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex USA Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of global ex-US companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance criteria. VSGX was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.