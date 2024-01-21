Opes Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Opes Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,208 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 666 shares during the period. Opes Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 0.5% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 20,620 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $2,197,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 0.7% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 16,517 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $1,760,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 3.6% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 3,605 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 103.3% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 13.8% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,144 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. 91.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AKAM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Akamai Technologies from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Raymond James increased their price target on Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Akamai Technologies from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Akamai Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.05.

Akamai Technologies Trading Up 0.9 %

AKAM traded up $1.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $120.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,710,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 846,947. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $18.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.25, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $116.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.90. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.65 and a 52-week high of $120.68.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The technology infrastructure company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $965.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $944.57 million. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 14.54%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 4,000 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.50, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,707,312.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.47, for a total transaction of $222,940.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 15,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,739,935.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.50, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,065 shares in the company, valued at $2,707,312.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,922 shares of company stock valued at $2,480,245 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

About Akamai Technologies

(Free Report)

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and computing content, applications, and software over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

Featured Articles

