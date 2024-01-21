Opes Wealth Management LLC Sells 3,916 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Opes Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 68.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,827 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,916 shares during the quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VBR. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 132,288.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 158,432,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,159,047,000 after purchasing an additional 158,312,614 shares in the last quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 16,710.0% in the second quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 20,349,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,031,000 after purchasing an additional 20,228,284 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $95,924,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $88,634,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 95.2% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 947,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,606,000 after purchasing an additional 462,016 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

VBR stock traded up $1.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $175.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 616,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 527,511. The company has a market cap of $26.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $172.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $166.47. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $147.94 and a 12 month high of $182.37.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.