Opes Wealth Management LLC Sells 4,801 Shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:IDHQ)

Opes Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:IDHQ – Free Report) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 153,032 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,801 shares during the quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 2.28% of Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF worth $3,964,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IDHQ. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 18,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF by 50.1% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 16,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 5,536 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF during the first quarter valued at $2,612,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF by 111.9% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 30,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,000 after acquiring an additional 16,191 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF during the second quarter valued at $7,148,000.

Shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,318. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.98. Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF has a one year low of $24.43 and a one year high of $29.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.40 million, a P/E ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 0.88.

The PowerShares S&P International Developed High Quality Portfolio (Fund), formerly the PowerShares Dynamic Developed International Opportunities Portfolio, is based on the S&P BMI International Developed High Quality Rankings Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in companies that are identified by the Index as high quality stocks based on historical records of earnings and dividends.

